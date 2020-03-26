S.Africa's Ramaphosa calls for G20 support for Africa

PRETORIA, March 26 (Reuters) - South African President Ramaphosa on Thursday called on richer countries to support the continent’s economies via stimulus packages to mitigate the devastation caused by the coronavirus, as his own country registered a jump to more than 900 cases.

“We as Africa have called upon the countries of the G20, particularly the more developed economies, to support stimulus packages to Africa,” he said, adding that they had also called for IMF and World Bank debt relief.

Ramaphosa was speaking to a media conference following a virtual meeting with G20 leaders. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Writiing by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Tim Cocks)