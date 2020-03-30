South African retailer TFG will suspend store rental payments due to lockdown

JOHANNESBURG, March 30 (Reuters) - South African clothing and homeware retailer TFG said on Monday it will suspend store rental payments for April due to a country-wide 21-day lockdown that has forced all its stores to temporarily close.

“We understand that the lockdown places many sectors and the economy under tremendous pressure,” Head of TFG property, Brad Rothenburg said in an emailed response.

“In these extraordinary times we must find ways to navigate the current climate, find solutions to mitigate the impact and ensure business continuity.” (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Louise Heavens)