South African airline SA Express suspends operations, partly due to coronavirus

JOHANNESBURG, March 18 (Reuters) - South African state-owned airline SA Express said it would suspend operations from Wednesday until further notice because of recent developments including the impact from the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

SA Express entered a form of bankruptcy protection earlier this year and flies to domestic and regional destinations. It is a separate business from much larger state carrier South African Airways, which is also under bankruptcy protection.

