CMA CGM drops port congestion surcharge for Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, July 2 (Reuters) - CMA CGM, the world’s fourth-largest container shipping line, said on Thursday it was withdrawing with immediate effect a port congestion surcharge for Cape Town.

The French-based shipping firm had told clients in a letter last month it would impose surcharges from July 1 at Cape Town port due to disruption caused by the coronavirus.

“CMA CGM is committed to supporting its clients and the South African economy amidst the challenging conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the group said in an emailed response to Reuters about the issue.