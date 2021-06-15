J&J to send 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to S.Africa by end-June -President Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that Johnson & Johnson would send 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the country by the end of the month, after that amount had to be destroyed by J&J’s local producer due to a contamination in a U.S.-based ingredient supplier.

Ramaphosa also said during a televised address the country would move from an adjusted lockdown level 2 to the stricter level 3 amid a surge in infections. (Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Chris Reese)