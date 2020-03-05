REFILE-South Africa confirms first case of coronavirus - health ministry

(Refile to fix typo in headline)

JOHANNESBURG, March 5 (Reuters) - South Africa on Thursday confirmed a case of coronavirus, the health ministry said, the country’s first case of the deadly disease sweeping through the world.

“The National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed that a suspected case of COVID-19 has tested positive,” the ministry said.

“The patient is a 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy with his wife. They were part of a group of 10 people and they arrived back in South Africa on March 1, 2020,” it added. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo.)