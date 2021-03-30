Religious gatherings in South Africa will be allowed over Easter

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment facilities at the NASREC Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa April 24, 2020. Jerome Delay/Pool via REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa will allow religious gatherings of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors over the Easter weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.

“Congregants should not gather outside their usual places of worship, and people must go home and not sleep over after services,” Ramaphosa said during his address to the nation.

The sale of alcohol for off-site consumption will be prohibited over the long weekend, he added.