Risk of COVID-19 resurgence in South Africa as cases spike in Western Cape

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: South African Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirms the first case of Coronavirus in South Africa at Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, March 5, 2020. Reuters/ Sumaya Hisham

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s faces a high risk of resurging coronavirus infections that may force the country back into a stricter lockdown, after new cases rose by 42% in Western Cape province in the last two weeks, the health minister said on Wednesday.

Zweli Mkhize said in a statement that the increase in infections and deaths “will inform the recommendations that the Health Department makes to the National Coronavirus Council”, the body that decides lockdown levels.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Tim Cocks

