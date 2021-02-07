S.Africa suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine after trial showing limited protection

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 7 (Reuters) - South Africa will suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in its immunisation programme while scientists advise on the best way to proceed, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday.

Mkhize was speaking after trial data showed the AstraZeneca vaccine offered only limited protection against mild disease caused by the 501Y.V2 coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)