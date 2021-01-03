S.Africa trying to get COVID-19 vaccines as soon as February, minister says

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Africa is trying to get COVID-19 vaccines as soon as February, but the timing will depend on bilateral negotiations with pharmaceutical companies, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday.
Mkhize added at a news conference that the government’s aim was to vaccinate a minimum of 67% of the country’s population of roughly 60 million people to reach herd immunity.
Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage
