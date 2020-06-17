South Africa coronavirus restrictions further eased for casinos, salons

JOHANNESBURG, June 17 (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday casinos, cinemas, personal care services and accommodation will be allowed to operate as the country further eases coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Ramaphosa added during his televised address to the nation that restaurants will now be allowed to offer sit-down services.

A date of when these sectors will be re-opened will be announced in due course, he said. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Nqobile Dludla)