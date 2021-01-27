South Africa says first 1 mln vaccine doses due to arrive on Feb 1

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - South Africa expects the flight carrying its first 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive on Feb. 1, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

Mkhize said after their arrival, the vaccine doses would be subject to technical processes including quality assurance over a minimum of 10 days and a maximum of 14 days. After that, the doses can be distributed to all provinces, he added.