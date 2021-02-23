South Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines in group for "immediate use"

A South African health worker receives the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination at the Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town, South Africa, February 17, 2021. Gianluigi Guercia/Pool via REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s health minister said on Tuesday that a committee advising the government had grouped COVID-19 vaccines into three groups and those considered for “immediate use” were the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna shots.

In a second group where South Africa is interested but requires more technical information are Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and shots from China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

A third group where vaccines “may not be suitable for immediate use in South Africa” includes the AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines, Mkhize added.