Healthcare
April 23, 2020 / 7:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa to begin phased easing of lockdown on May 1

JOHANNESBURG, April 23 (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday government will allow a partial reopening of the economy on May 1, with travel restrictions eased and some industries allowed to operate under a five-level risk system.

Ramaphosa said the National Coronavirus Command Council decided restrictions will be lowered from level 5 to level 4 from next Friday. International borders will remain closed while travel will be only allowed for essential services.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Bavier

