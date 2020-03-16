South Africa's finance minister says will need to set aside further funding for coronavirus

PRETORIA, March 16 (Reuters) - South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Monday that despite having funds available through the National Disaster fund it may need to set aside further funding to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

“As the situation develops we will need to set aside further funding, that means we will have to reduce programmes throughout the government system by reducing the allocated amounts,” said Mboweni during a conference outlining governments new measures to contain the outbreak in the country.

The number of confirmed cases in South Africa has risen to 61. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Alex Richardson)