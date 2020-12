FILE PHOTO: A medical staff attends to a COVID-19 patient at a special ward at Arwyp Medical Centre, as South Africa is about the reach a milestone of 1 million infections, in Kempton Park, South Africa, December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Shafiek Tassiem

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s total coronavirus infections since the first case in March crossed a million on Sunday, its Health Ministry said.

The grim milestone comes just nine days after the country, the worst hit in the continent, reported 900,000 cases.