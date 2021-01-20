Saga requires customers to get COVID-19 vaccine before travelling - FT

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Saga, a UK-based holidays and insurance specialist, has insisted its customers get COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before travelling and take a pre-departure test for the virus, Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The travel company, which targets people over 50 years of age, has delayed the start of its holiday programme until May to allow its holidaymakers time to get vaccinated, the report said. (on.ft.com/3iuEAsJ)

Saga did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)