UK's Saga suspends cruises on virus threat

March 13 (Reuters) - British travel group Saga said on Friday it was suspending its cruise operations until early May in response to the coronavirus crisis, at an estimated cost to company earnings of about 10-15 million pounds.

The move follows the announcement by U.S.-based peer Princess Cruises, the operator of two ocean liners that were quarantined after they became hotbeds for infections, that it was suspending all voyages for two months. ($1 = 0.7954 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)