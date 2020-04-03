British supermarket Sainsbury's to remove most customer purchasing limits

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury’s said on Friday it would start to remove the customer purchasing limits it imposed as a response to increased demand during the coronavirus emergency.

“As stock continues to build, we have been reviewing whether we still need to limit the number of items people buy. I am pleased to tell you that we will start to remove limits from Sunday,” Chief Executive Mike Coupe said in a letter to customers.

Limits will remain in place on the most popular items which include UHT milk, pasta and tinned tomatoes, he said. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)