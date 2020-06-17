RPT-Norwegian salmon was not source of coronavirus at Beijing food market, says Norway minister

(Repeats to attach article to alert, no changes in text)

OSLO, June 17 (Reuters) - Chinese and Norwegian authorities have concluded that Norwegian salmon was likely not the source of the novel coronavirus that was found at cutting boards in a Beijing food market, the Norwegian fisheries and seafood minister said on Wednesday.

Following a meeting between Chinese and Norwegian officials on Tuesday, both countries have concluded that the source of the outbreak did not originate with fish from the Nordic country, Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen said.

“We can clear away uncertainty and the halt in salmon export to China,” he told a video conference including journalists.

The resurgence of COVID-19 in the Chinese capital over the past six days has upended daily life for many, with some fearing the entire city is headed for a lockdown as the number of new cases mounts. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)