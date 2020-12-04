Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

San Francisco mayor announces stay-at-home order, business restrictions

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The mayor of San Francisco on Friday said she and political leaders across the Bay Area were imposing new lockdown orders and business restrictions in the face of a surge in COVID-19 infections. “What we’re seeing now is a spike unlike anything we’ve seen so far in the pandemic,” Mayor London Breed, a first-term Democrat, said in announcing the lockdown at a live-streamed news conference. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Leslie Adler)

