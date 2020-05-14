France's Macron to meet Sanofi chief on May 19 - Elysee

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron will meet the chief executive of French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi on May 19, a presidential official said on Thursday, after Paul Hudson angered the government earlier by saying some countries would get priority access to a coronavirus vaccine.

Hudson tempered his original comments earlier on Thursday by saying it was vital that any coronavirus vaccine reach all parts of the world. (Reporting by Michel Rose; writing by John Irish; Editing by Sandra Maler)