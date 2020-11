FILE PHOTO: Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of Sanofi, delivers a speech after a visit at the French drugmaker's vaccine unit Sanofi Pasteur plant in Marcy-l'Etoile, near Lyon, France, June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe is much better prepared when it comes to ensuring a COVID-19 vaccine reaches the population, the head of drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA said on Monday.

Chief Executive Paul Hudson was speaking at a Financial Times event.