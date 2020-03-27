Company News
Sanofi and U.S. group Translate Bio to work on COVID-19 vaccine

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - French healthcare company Sanofi Pasteur and U.S. company Translate Bio announced on Friday plans to collaborate on developing a vaccine to treat the coronavirus, which has killed thousands around the world.

The companies said Translate Bio would work on discovering, designing, and manufacturing a number of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates, while Sanofi would provide its expertise in the field of vaccines and support from its research networks.

“We are committed to leveraging different ways to address the COVID-19 public health crisis by testing treatments, as well as two vaccines using different platforms,” said David Loew, Global Head of Vaccines at Sanofi, in a statement

“We believe the more approaches we explore, the better our likelihood of success in achieving this goal.” (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

