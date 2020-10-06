Santander's Botin cautions over second and even third COVID-19 waves

FILE PHOTO: Banco Santander's chairwoman Ana Patricia Botin speaks during the annual results presentation at the bank's headquarters in Boadilla del Monte, outside Madrid, Spain January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

LONDON (Reuters) - Santander chairman Ana Botín said on Tuesday that there were tough times ahead as the world entered in the second wave of the novel coronavirus crisis - and that there could even be a third wave.

“My worry is what happens from here on, my worry is that we’re going into a second wave, potentially even a third at some point, where things could get much tougher,” Botin told The Wall Street Journal CEO Council.

“And that is where we have to be very careful not to withdraw stimulus or support too early, at the same time I think it’s very important that we support companies that deserve to be alive and we’re not just giving the same to everybody,” she said.