Airline SAS to cut up to 5,000 jobs due to pandemic

STOCKHOLM, April 28 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS said on Tuesday it would reduce its workforce by up to 5,000 full-time positions, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on air travel.

Given the current restrictions, the airline said in a statement it expected limited activity during the key summer season.

“In addition, it will most likely take some years before demand returns to the levels seen before COVID-19,” SAS said.

SAS has temporarily laid off almost all of its staff since the coronavirus brought international travel to a near complete standstill in March, while domestic travel has also been severely impacted. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)