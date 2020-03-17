Denmark and Sweden provide $300 mln guarantees to struggling airline SAS

COPENHAGEN, March 17 (Reuters) - The Danish and Swedish governments have decided to provide guarantees to struggling airline SAS totaling 3 billion Swedish crowns ($301.75 million).

“This is a first step and the Danish state will as a long-term and responsible co-owner of SAS closely monitor developments and do whatever is necessary for SAS to get through the crisis and be operational after,” said Denmark’s Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen in a statement. ($1 = 9.9421 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)