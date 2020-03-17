Company News
March 17, 2020 / 4:51 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Denmark and Sweden provide $300 mln guarantees to struggling airline SAS

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 17 (Reuters) - The Danish and Swedish governments have decided to provide guarantees to struggling airline SAS totaling 3 billion Swedish crowns ($301.75 million).

“This is a first step and the Danish state will as a long-term and responsible co-owner of SAS closely monitor developments and do whatever is necessary for SAS to get through the crisis and be operational after,” said Denmark’s Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen in a statement. ($1 = 9.9421 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below