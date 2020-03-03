UPDATE 1-Airline SAS cuts capacity, drops guidance as coronavirus weighs

* SAS says virus outbreak affecting demand

* Says will cut short-haul capacity

* Says pursuing a range of cost cutting measures

* Measures could include temporary layoffs (Adds details, background)

STOCKHOLM, March 3 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS said on Tuesday it was cutting capacity and withdrawing its financial guidance for the current financial year after the spread of the coronavirus hit demand.

SAS shares have tumbled 35% this year as the virus that began in central China has spread to dozens of countries across the world, curbing airline travel and savaging stocks in the sector.

“In response to the lower demand, SAS will in the next couple of months seek to reduce part of its short haul network capacity,” the airline said in a statement, adding it would also cut flights to Hong Kong and continue to suspend services to mainland China.

“At this stage, it is too early to assess the full impact on SAS operations and financial outcome and therefore not possible to give a more accurate guidance.”

Only last week SAS stood by its full-year outlook for an operating margin excluding one-off items of 3-5%, but cautioned things could change if the coronavirus outbreak were to spread and extend to the summer holiday season.

Since then there have been more cases of the virus in Europe, SAS’s main market, and rivals such as Finnair , Easyjet and British Airways-owner IAG have warned of the impact on their business.

SAS, part-owned by the governments of Sweden and Denmark, said it was pursuing a number of measures to cut costs, including postponement of marketing and a hiring freeze, while it was also looking to reduce spending on personnel.

“Measures related to personnel expenses may include temporary layoffs, voluntary leave, early retirement or other initiatives,” SAS said. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Johannes Hellstrom and Susan Fenton)