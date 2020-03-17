UPDATE 1-Struggling airline SAS wins $300 mln support from Denmark, Sweden

(Adds Swedish government statement, background on ownership)

COPENHAGEN, March 17 (Reuters) - The Danish and Swedish governments said on Tuesday they had decided to provide guarantees to struggling airline SAS totalling 3 billion Swedish crowns ($302 million).

The carrier has grounded most of its fleet and announced temporary layoffs of 90% of its staff amid the coronavirus outbreak that has brought global aviation to a near standstill

“This is a first step and the Danish state will as a long-term and responsible co-owner of SAS closely monitor developments and do whatever is necessary for SAS to get through the crisis and be operational after,” Denmark’s Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said in a statement.

The credit guarantee was given to facilitate SAS’ ability to borrow money despite its fragile situation. The Swedish and Danish states hold 14.82% and 14.24% stakes in SAS respectively.

In a separate statement, the Swedish government proposed that airlines in 2020 would be given the opportunity to obtain credit guarantees worth a maximum of 5 billion crowns ($504 million) of which 1.5 billion would be directed to SAS.

($1 = 9.9421 Swedish crowns)