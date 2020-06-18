South Africa's Sasol to discontinue all oil growth activities in West Africa

JOHANNESBURG, June 18 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Sasol Ltd will discontinue all oil growth activities in West Africa, the petrochemicals producer said on Thursday, as part of a review of its business and associated workforce structures.

The review identified chemicals and energy as the core focus areas of Sasol’s future business, the world’s top producer of motor fuel from coal said in a statement.

“The revision of our strategy aims to have a greater focus on enhanced cash generation, value realisation for shareholders and business sustainability,” Sasol added. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)