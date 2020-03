RIYADH, March 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia required private sector companies to grant 14 days’ sick leave to pregnant women and patients with respiratory, autoimmune and chronic diseases, or tumours, state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

Companies must also ensure that all employees returning from abroad isolate themselves at home for 14 days, as part of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, SPA said. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin)