Saudi central bank implements work-from-home measures for banks

DUBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s central bank said it has asked its employees to suspend work in the head office and branches, and implemented work-from-home measures for financial institutions, with the exception of critical positions, amid coronavirus concerns.

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority said in a statement the decision was in compliance with a government directive to suspend attendance for employees in all government agencies, except for those in health, security and military sectors.

Business continuity plans had been activated, SAMA said, “to ensure that payment system services are not interrupted and that the financial and banking system continues to operate.” (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Alex Richardson)