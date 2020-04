RIYADH, April 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s finance minister said on Wednesday the government was looking at additional measures to reduce spending amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Cuts in expenses on items such as travel, events, tourism, entertainment, sports would lead to savings, Mohammed al-Jadaan said. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad in Riyadh and Davide Barbuscia in Dubai, writing by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Mark Heinrich)