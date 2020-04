RIYADH, April 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman ordered the disbursement of up to 9 billion riyals ($2.39 billion) in financial support to more than 1.2 million citizens who work in private sector companies affected by the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday. ($1 = 3.7615 riyals) (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams)