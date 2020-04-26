Saudi Arabia extends suspension of flights, public transport till further notice

DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will continue the suspension of international and domestic flights until further notice, with the exception of emergency cases, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, an interior ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

Train, bus and taxi services also remain suspended and people employed in the state sector will continue working from home, the spokesman told a news conference broadcast on state television.

The kingdom recorded 1,223 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the total number to 17,522. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam Editing by Gareth Jones)