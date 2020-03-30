UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia's wheat strategic reserves exceed 1 mln tonnes -official

(Adds details, background)

RIYADH, March 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s strategic reserves of wheat exceeds 1 million tonnes and the country plans to start importing at least 1.2 million tonnes more as of next month, the Agriculture Ministry’s spokesman said on Monday.

His comments come amid concerns among Saudi residents that supplies may run short due to the coronavirus crisis.

“Flour mills daily production stands at 15,000 tonnes and covers all local consumption needs,” Abdullah Abalkhail said at a televised press conference.

“As of next month, we will start receiving around 700,000 tonnes of local wheat and more than 1.2 million tonnes of imported wheat,” he said.

Saudi Arabia has grown increasingly dependent on grain imports and became a major importer of wheat and barley since abandoning plans in 2008 to become self-sufficient - as farming in the desert was draining scarce water supplies.

The kingdom has also expanded the list of countries from which it can import livestock, and doesn’t have any concerns about shortages of livestock supply, Abalkhail said without giving further details.

Saudi consumption of food and livestock is expected to increase, with the approach of the Muslim month of Ramadan. “We assure the availability of food supplied from the local and strategic reserve,” he said. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Susan Fenton)