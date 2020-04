RIYADH, April 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s finance minister said on Wednesday he expects negative growth in the non-oil private sector this year for the first time.

Lowering oil exports would have an effect on the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), Mohammed al-Jadaan said. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad in Riyadh and Davide Barbuscia in Dubai, writing by Alexander Cornwell. Editing by Jane Merriman)