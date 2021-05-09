Saudi Arabia will organize pilgrimage to Mecca this year under special conditions to guard against COVID

DUBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will organize the pilgrimage to Mecca this year, but under special conditions to guard against the spread of COVID-19, state TV reported on Sunday.

“The mechanism and conditions for holding the Hajj this year will be announced later,” it said, citing the ministry of pilgrimage.

Last year, Saudi Arabia allowed a limited number of domestic pilgrim to perform the Haj. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Toby Chopra)