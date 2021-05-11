Saudi Arabia includes fines in COVID-19 regulations - SPA

FILE PHOTO: General view of Kaaba as Muslim pilgrims wearing face masks and keeping social distance pray facing Kaaba during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 31, 2020. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday a series of fines to be enforced against individuals and businesses which do not comply with COVID-19 regulations and social distancing, state news agency SPA reported.

The fines vary between 10,000 riyals ($2,666) and 50,000 riyals for individuals while businesses will have to pay between 10,000 and 100,000 riyals.

Recidivist business owners will be prosecuted, SPA added.

($1 = 3.7502 riyals)