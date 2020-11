FILE PHOTO: Muslim pilgrims wearing protective face masks arrive to circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s health ministry said on Monday that COVID-19 vaccines will be free for all people living in the kingdom, state TV reported.

The ministry said it hopes to have enough vaccines to cover 70% of the country’s population by the end of 2021, state TV channel Ekhbariya said on Twitter.