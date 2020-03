RIYADH, March 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh ordered the closure of all malls, restaurants, coffee shops and public parks and gardens on Sunday in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus, the municipality said on Twitter.

Supermarkets and pharmacies are exempted, and restaurants can continue external food deliveries, it added. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad, Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Alexander Smith)