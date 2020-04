RIYADH, April 6 (Reuters) - Saudi stock exchange Tadawul said on Monday it will continue to operate normally on reduced working hours from 10 am (0700 GMT) to 1 pm, after the Saudi government imposed a 24-hour curfew on a number of cities amid coronavirus fears.

“All market participants will continue to operate normally” the Middle East’s largest bourse added in a statement. (Reporting by Samar Hassan, writing by Marwa Rashad, editing by Chris Reese)