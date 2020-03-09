S.Arabia extends travel ban to Oman, France, Germany, Turkey, Spain over coronavirus

DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended land and sea travel to and from Oman, France, Germany, Turkey and Spain for citizens and residents to help stem the spread of coronavirus, state news agency SPA said on Monday.

Quoting a source in the Interior Ministry, SPA said people coming from these countries - or who have visited any of them within 14 days prior to travel to Saudi Arabia - will not be allowed to enter.

Riyadh earlier on Monday suspended travel to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, South Korea, Egypt, Italy and Iraq in response to the coronavirus threat. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Mark Heinrich)