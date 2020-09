RIYADH, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will partially lift its suspension of international flights as of Sept. 15 to allow “exceptional categories” of citizens and residents to travel, the state news agency SPA said on Sunday.

The kingdom will lift all travel restrictions for citizens on Jan. 1, 2021, it said. (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme in Dubai, writing by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Hugh Lawson)