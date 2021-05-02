Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17 - ministry

CAIRO, May 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will lift its suspension on citizens travelling abroad and open land, sea and air borders on Monday May 17, the interior ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Saudi citizens who have received two vaccination shots, or one shot at least two weeks prior to travel, those who have recovered from coronavirus within the last six months and those who are under 18 years old will be allowed to travel, the interior ministry said. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Hugh Lawson)