Saudi Arabia closes Riyadh boulevard, winter wonderland over coronavirus fears

CAIRO, March 8 (Reuters) - The Saudi entertainment authority announced early on Monday the closure of Riyadh boulevard and winter wonderland due to concerns about the new coronavirus, state TV reported.

The country recorded four more cases of the fast-spreading respiratory disease on Sunday, raising the total to 11 cases.

Earlier on Sunday, Saudi Arabia said it was suspending all educational and Koranic activities at mosques starting from Monday to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. (Reporting by Samar Hassan; Writing by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Daniel Wallis)