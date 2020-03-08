Saudi Arabia postpones Saudi Games over coronavirus fears - Al-Arabiya

CAIRO, March 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has postponed the Saudi Games, the kingdom’s largest sporting event, until further notice over coronavirus fears, the Al-Arabiya television station said on Sunday, citing the organising committee.

The games were due to run from March 23 to April 1, with more than 6,000 athletes from the kingdom’s 13 regions, both men and women, expected to participate.

Saudi Arabia registered four more cases on Sunday, raising the total to 11. Other Gulf states have registered more cases, many of them linked to travel from Iran. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Samar Hassan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)