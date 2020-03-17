Saudi Arabia suspends prayers at mosques over coronavirus fears -SPA

RIYADH, March 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will no longer allow Muslims to conduct their five daily prayers and the weekly Friday prayer inside mosques as part of efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday.

The prayers will continue only at the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina, the holiest places in Islam, SPA said, citing a decision from the Council of Senior Scholars, the kingdom’s highest religious body.