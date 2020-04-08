Germany: EU ministers nearly agreed on package, hope we do before Easter

BERLIN, April 8 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that he hoped European Union finance ministers would reach agreement in their talks on a virus economic rescue package before Easter after they failed to get a compromise in all-night talks.

“We almost agreed but not quite,” Scholz said after the chairman of EU finance ministers said on Wednesday morning he was suspending the discussions until Thursday.

Scholz said there were three proposals, which had a combined volume of 500 billion euros ($542.55 billion). ($1 = 0.9216 euros) (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Paul Carrel)