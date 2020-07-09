Closing schools 'greater public health risk' than reopening, says top U.S. health official

July 9 (Reuters) - Keeping schools closed in the coming academic year is a greater risk to children’s health than reopening them, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

“I cannot overstate how important I think it is now to get our schools in this nation reopened,” Redfield said at The Hill’s Health Reimagined virtual summit. “The reason I push it is that I truly believe it’s for the public health benefit of these kids.” (Reporting by Carl O’Donnell; Editing by Leslie Adler)